Our Lenten Journey, March 15, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Monday, March 15

Most parishes have a St. Vincent DePaul society or parish social ministry that helps with outreach to those in crisis. Today’s Deed: Reach out to your parish and find out what you can do to support them. Do they need household donations? Grocery gift cards? Prayers? Offer what you can.

Readings for March 15 – Click here.