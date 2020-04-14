Bishop Malooly remembers pro-life ‘legend’ — Delaware’s Dee Becker — for ‘low-key, forthright advocacy’

A woman who was part of the foundation of the fight to preserve life in Delaware and the United States is being remembered as a leader in the respect-life movement.

Bishop Malooly said people in the Diocese of Wilmington and beyond are grateful for the work of Delaware’s Dee Becker, whose death was reported today at thedialog.org.

“The state of Delaware and our nation has lost a great woman,” the bishop said in a statement released by the diocese. “Dee Becker was a legend in the pro-life arena. People would listen to her because of her low-key, forthright advocacy on behalf of the most vulnerable.

“Her kindly yet unwavering defense of life, from conception to natural death, made her uniquely effective. The entire Catholic community sends our sincere condolences to Dee’s family. She will be greatly missed.​”