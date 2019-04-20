Bishop Malooly’s Easter Message: ‘Let us continue to be a welcoming, joyful community of disciples’

Dear Friends in Christ:

Easter is the oldest and most important feast for Christians as it celebrates Christ’s glorious Resurrection from the dead. The Father loves us so much that He sent His son, Jesus, to suffer, die and rise that we might have eternal life. He opened the gates of heaven and removed our sin.

Recently, we concluded our year-long 150th anniversary celebration as a Diocese. Our theme was, Rejoice in the Lord. My sense is we did that well even as we navigate through difficult times in the Catholic Church. We share that joy as an invitation to others to join us. We must continue to be joyful, welcoming and hospitable to all, to witness the great news of Jesus, to celebrate His presence with us in the Eucharist, and utilize the tremendous power of the Holy Spirit that can be unleashed in each of us. It is that joy that was instrumental in attracting the dozens of women, men, and children who join our Church each year at the Easter Vigil.

This Easter season, let us recommit ourselves to continue to be a welcoming, joyful community of disciples. Let our attitude, words, and actions attract others to our faith, and let our Easter joy permeate our lives throughout the year.

God bless you this Easter and always.

Most Rev. W. Francis Malooly

Bishop of Wilmington

• • •

Queridos amigos en Cristo:

Para nosotros los cristianos, el Domingo de la Resurrección es la fiesta más antigua y más importante del año porque celebra la resurrección gloriosa de Jesucristo de entre los muertos. Tanto nos amó Dios que mandó a su hijo Jesús a sufrir, morir y resucitar para que tuviéramos nosotros la vida eterna.

Concluimos recientemente nuestra celebración del 150º aniversario de la Diócesis, cuyo tema fue “Estén Siempre Alegres en el Señor”. Mi impresión fue que nos salió muy bien, a pesar de las dificultades por las que está pasando la iglesia católica. Compartamos nuestra alegría e invitemos al prójimo a juntarse con nosotros. Tenemos que seguir alegres, cordiales y hospitalarios hacia todos, atestiguando la Buena Nueva de Jesucristo, celebrando su presencia entre nosotros en la Eucaristía y valiéndonos del tremendo poder del Espíritu Santo desencadenado dentro de cada uno de nosotros. Esa alegría nuestra es lo que lleva a docenas de hombres, mujeres y niños a integrarse en nuestra Iglesia durante la Vigilia Pascual cada año.

Durante el tiempo pascual, renovemos nuestro compromiso de ser siempre una comunidad de discípulos alegre y cordial para que nuestra actitud, palabras y acciones atraigan a los demás hacia la fe. Que la alegría de la Pascua imbuya nuestras vidas a través de todo el año.

Les deseo la bendición del Señor en estas Pascuas y siempre.

El Reverendísimo W. Francis Malooly

Obispo de WilmingtonA