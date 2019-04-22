Despite a light schedule, compelling contests on high school sports landscape

A lot of schools are on Easter break this week, but there is enough action to keep the high school sports fan occupied. It’s also the one week of the spring season when some games will be played during what would otherwise be school hours.
Lacrosse takes center stage at the end of the week, with Cape Henlopen – ranked first among the girls and boys – battling top Catholic schools.
Girls
Softball
Tuesday
Red Lion (3-6) at Archmere (4-6), 1 p.m.
Padua (4-5) vs. Newark Charter (6-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Thursday
Conrad (6-4) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Archmere at William Penn (7-3), 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (7-2) at Milford (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Mark’s (1-8) at Seaford (3-6), 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Padua ((7-1) at Tatnall (4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline (10-0) at Cape Henlopen (10-0), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders take their high-scoring offense to Lewes to meet the 10-time defending state champion Vikings, who are having another superb season. The teams met last year in Wilmington and have battled several times in the state tournament over Cape’s 10-year run. The Vikings last loss to a Delaware opponent came on May 2, 2009, in overtime at St. Andrew’s. Cape’s coach, P.J. Kesmodel, was spotted scouting the Raiders when they played last week at St. Mark’s.
Padua at Sussex Tech (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere (8-1) at Dover (4-4), 11 a.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-6) at Tatnall (1-6), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline (2-5) at St. Andrew’s (4-3), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Padua (8-1) at Swansboro (N.C.), 5 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Hoggard (N.C.), 11 a.m. The Pandas’ annual road trip takes them to the Wilmington area, but it’s Wilmington, N.C. After a late afternoon the day prior, Padua takes on Hoggard about 16 hours later. The Vikings enter this week with a 16-2 record.
Boys
Baseball
Tuesday
Red Lion (6-4) at Archmere (6-3), 1 p.m.
Caravel (5-1) at Salesianum (5-1), 4 p.m. Salesianum will have to manage its pitching staff as they open a busy week that will see them play four games in five days. The Bucs and Sals have identical records, and they both lost to Newark Charter. The teams usually play close contests.
Newark Charter (6-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-5), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Wednesday
Salesianum at St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Tatnall (1-7) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Appoquinimink (9-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Milford (8-1), 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (4-4), noon
Hodgson (1-7) at Archmere, 1 p.m.
Smyrna (1-6) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Indian River (4-6) at Salesianum, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday
St. Mark’s vs. Conrad (4-5), 2 p.m. at Richey Elementary
Lacrosse
Tuesday
James M. Bennett (Md.) vs. Salesianum (4-5), 7 p.m. at Wesley College
Saturday
Cape Henlopen (8-1) at Archmere (7-1), noon. The Vikings proved their status as the state’s best team with a win over Salesianum a few weeks ago. Aside from a season-opening loss to nationally ranked Bullis School (Md.), the Vikings have punished opponents. The Auks have the size to match up well with their opponent, and they have scored in double figures in every one of their games. These schools have met each year since 2012.
Easton Area (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, noon at 76ers Fieldhouse outdoor field
Delaware Military (5-4) at St. Mark’s (2-4), noon
Volleyball
Thursday
Salesianum (7-1) at LaSalle College Prep (Pa.), 6:30 p.m.