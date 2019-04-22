Despite a light schedule, compelling contests on high school sports landscape

A lot of schools are on Easter break this week, but there is enough action to keep the high school sports fan occupied. It’s also the one week of the spring season when some games will be played during what would otherwise be school hours.

Lacrosse takes center stage at the end of the week, with Cape Henlopen – ranked first among the girls and boys – battling top Catholic schools.

Girls

Softball

Tuesday

Red Lion (3-6) at Archmere (4-6), 1 p.m.

Padua (4-5) vs. Newark Charter (6-3), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Thursday

Conrad (6-4) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere at William Penn (7-3), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (7-2) at Milford (5-5), 4:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Mark’s (1-8) at Seaford (3-6), 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Padua ((7-1) at Tatnall (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline (10-0) at Cape Henlopen (10-0), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders take their high-scoring offense to Lewes to meet the 10-time defending state champion Vikings, who are having another superb season. The teams met last year in Wilmington and have battled several times in the state tournament over Cape’s 10-year run. The Vikings last loss to a Delaware opponent came on May 2, 2009, in overtime at St. Andrew’s. Cape’s coach, P.J. Kesmodel, was spotted scouting the Raiders when they played last week at St. Mark’s.

Padua at Sussex Tech (6-5), 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (8-1) at Dover (4-4), 11 a.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-6) at Tatnall (1-6), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline (2-5) at St. Andrew’s (4-3), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Padua (8-1) at Swansboro (N.C.), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Hoggard (N.C.), 11 a.m. The Pandas’ annual road trip takes them to the Wilmington area, but it’s Wilmington, N.C. After a late afternoon the day prior, Padua takes on Hoggard about 16 hours later. The Vikings enter this week with a 16-2 record.

Boys

Baseball

Tuesday

Red Lion (6-4) at Archmere (6-3), 1 p.m.

Caravel (5-1) at Salesianum (5-1), 4 p.m. Salesianum will have to manage its pitching staff as they open a busy week that will see them play four games in five days. The Bucs and Sals have identical records, and they both lost to Newark Charter. The teams usually play close contests.

Newark Charter (6-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-5), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

Salesianum at St. Mark’s (8-2), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Tatnall (1-7) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink (9-0) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Milford (8-1), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Tower Hill (4-4), noon

Hodgson (1-7) at Archmere, 1 p.m.

Smyrna (1-6) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Indian River (4-6) at Salesianum, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

St. Mark’s vs. Conrad (4-5), 2 p.m. at Richey Elementary

Lacrosse

Tuesday

James M. Bennett (Md.) vs. Salesianum (4-5), 7 p.m. at Wesley College

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (8-1) at Archmere (7-1), noon. The Vikings proved their status as the state’s best team with a win over Salesianum a few weeks ago. Aside from a season-opening loss to nationally ranked Bullis School (Md.), the Vikings have punished opponents. The Auks have the size to match up well with their opponent, and they have scored in double figures in every one of their games. These schools have met each year since 2012.

Easton Area (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, noon at 76ers Fieldhouse outdoor field

Delaware Military (5-4) at St. Mark’s (2-4), noon

Volleyball

Thursday

Salesianum (7-1) at LaSalle College Prep (Pa.), 6:30 p.m.