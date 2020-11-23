Bishop’s 5K raises nearly $20,000 for Catholic Charities: Photo gallery

Two hundred runners at Saint Mark’s High School, joined by another 95 virtual entrants, participated in the Bishop’s 5K, the annual benefit for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Catholic Charities expects to raise between $18,000 and $19,000 from the event, the agency said. Charities provides resources to one of every 10 residents of the diocese, and the race helps bring attention and resources to the services provided.

This year, a team challenge was issued to all diocesan Catholic schools, including students, staff, families and friends. Saint Mark’s took first place in that challenge and received $1,000, while Holy Angels and St. John the Beloved schools each received $500.

The top overall finisher was Mike DiGennaro, who happens to be the cross country coach at Saint Mark’s. The first woman to cross the line was Caroline Poole.

According to Fusion Racing, which ran the event, Catholic Charities last year assisted more than 30,700 individuals in Delaware and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with services that included assistance with food, clothing, and utilities, and residential and behavioral health programs. Charities also operates Bayard House for at-risk, homeless, pregnant and newly parenting teens and young women, and the expenses during the coronavirus pandemic have risen exponentially.

Photos by Don Blake.