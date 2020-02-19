Bishops Barres, Malooly feel spirit of Archbishop Nelson Perez; ‘great for addressing problems and not alienating people as he does it’ — Photo gallery

Bishop Malooly joins procession of bishops outside the pastoral center in Philadelphia.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Nelson Perez has many old friends who know him well in his new home in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, where he was ordained a priest and also served for more than 20 years.
He also has at least one who worked as a leader in the
Diocese of Wilmington.
When Bishop John O. Barres arrived in 2016 as bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, New York, then-Bishop Perez was already there as an auxiliary bishop in the diocese. The two bishops worked together until 2017 when Pope Francis appointed the Rockville Centre auxiliary as bishop of Cleveland. Bishop Barres was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Wilmington and served as its chancellor and later was named bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, another neighbor to Philadelphia.
“Archbishop Perez is the consummate evangelizer,” Bishop Barres said moments before entering the Cathedral Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia for the installation of the new archbishop.
“He’s in a certain sense a global missiologist,” Bishop Barres said. “His leadership in the fifth enquentro with the beautiful evangelization of our Hispanic community has been an incredible inspiration. He has a great charism for addressing problems and not alienating people as he does it. It’s really extraordinary.
“I also think that he’s a
son of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. St. John Neumann and St. Catherine Drexel are interceding for him. And it’s such an exciting moment for the archdiocese, the church in this country and globally.”
While headlines have focused on the
homecoming after 23 years as a priest in the archdiocese, Bishop Perez has had two stops since, in Rockville Centre and Cleveland, where he led the diocese. Bishop Barres said his work at the two additional places will help the archbishop.
“He had experiences in Long Island and Ohio. He comes back with just an incredible perspective. We’re really proud of him.”
Bishop Malooly said Archishop Perez greeted each bishop at lunch at the diocesan pastoral center
in the city before the installation.
“It fits with Pope Francis, the theme of joy and hope,” Bishop Malooly said of the appointment of Archbishop Perez. “It’s the power of the Holy Spirit. He’s joyful, upbeat, just what we need in the church.
“It was very uplifting. It provided a great sense of spirit and enthusiasm.”
Bishop John O. Barres of the Diocese of Rockville Centre previously worked with Archbishop Nelson Perez.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Barres, center, enters with a group of bishops. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Cardinal Justin Rigali, retired archbishop of Philadelphia, trails a group of bishops and archbishops entering the installation Mass in Philadelphia. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Gospel singers from Wilmington in the front row of the installation Mass for Archbishop Perez about two hours before the start.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Singers from Wilmington await the start of Mass. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Bishop Malooly joins procession of bishops outside the pastoral center in Philadelphia.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Preparing to enter the installation Mass in a procession of priests are, from left, Msgr. Raymond E. Riffle, executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Greensburg, Msgr. Thomas M. Muldowney, vicar general of the Diocese of Scranton, and Msgr. Steven P. Hurley, vicar general of the Diocese of Wilmington.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Entering the cathedral are, from left, Bishop Malooly, Bishop Adam Parker and Bishop Denis Madden, both auxiliary bishops of Baltimore.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore.
Dialog photo Joseph P. Owens
Gospel singers from Wilmington in the front row of the installatino Mass for Archbishop Perez.
Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez greets a family during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Archbishops Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, and Nelson J. Perez of Philadelphia concelebrate the installation Mass of Archbishop Perez at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez receives gifts from children from the Neocatechumenal Way during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez greets Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Retired Archbishop Charles J. Chaput of Philadelphia embraces his successor, Archbishop Nelson J. Perez, during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez smiles at the end of his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Philadelphia Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)
Archbishop Nelson J. Perez displays the papal bull appointing him to head the Archdiocese of Philadelphia during his installation Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul Feb. 18, 2020. Archbishop Perez, who previously headed the Cleveland Diocese, succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last September, the age at which canon law requires bishops to send their resignation to the pope. (CNS photo/Sarah Webb, CatholicPhilly.com)