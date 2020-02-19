Reserves play key role as Salesianum basketball wraps regular season with win at Concord

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Salesianum has been one of the hottest teams in boys basketball in Delaware the last five weeks, but after a lackluster first quarter at Concord on Feb. 18, coach Taylor Trevisan had seen enough. The second quarter belonged primarily to the non-starters, and they helped break open a tie game that eventually became a 69-48 Sals win in their regular-season finale.

Neither team could buy a bucket early, with the host Raiders scoring the only field goal in the first four minutes of the opening quarter. The Sals, trailing, 3-0, called a timeout with 4:05 left in the first, and Rasheen Caulk finally got the team on the board with a driving layup out of the timeout. The Raiders scored the next three points, but single free throws from Justin Molen and Ethan Hinds, followed by a Molen lay-in, tied the score, 6-6.

Hinds remained on the court to open the second, but the other four starters became spectators for the next eight minutes. The substitutions paid immediate dividends, as Jack Healy snagged a steal and turned it into two points to give Salesianum its first lead. The Raiders’ struggles with turnovers only increased, and the Sals made them pay.

Sam Walsh picked up a fumbled dribble and cashed in. Dan Hanson scored on an old-fashioned three-point play, and Hinds added a reverse layup to end a 11-3 run to open the second. James Yelbert came in to give the Sals an imposing presence inside, and he scored four points in the quarter. The first half ended with the visitors on top, 24-14.

The starters returned in the second half, and Caulk, in particular, took full advantage of the opportunity. Concord began the half with possession, but Caulk stole the inbounds pass and coasted in for a layup. He would finish with 13 points in the quarter, including a driving finger roll that concluded with a nasty spill to the floor after a collision with a Raider. Caulk was down for a few seconds, but he eventually got up – and sank the free throw.

Twelve players scored for the Sallies, led by Caulk with 15. Hinds had 14, and Hanson added 11. The Sals finished the regular season at 12-8 and will find out their seed in the state tournament on Feb. 28.

For Concord, Luke Gabrysh scored 14 points. He was joined in double figures by Austin Ruth with 11 and Kharee Wicks-Tilley with 10. The Raiders (11-8) close out the regular season on Thursday when Caesar Rodney visits for a 3:30 p.m. tip.