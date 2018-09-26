‘Catholic Forum’ radio program moved to 6:06 a.m. Sunday time slot on WDEL

“Catholic Forum,” the radio program produced by the Diocese of Wilmington, now airs at 6:06 a.m. each Sunday on WDEL. It was moved from the 10:06 a.m. time-slot it occupied for many years.

The station made the move effective Sept. 22 without notifying the diocese, according to Robert Krebs, diocese director of communications. The diocese learned that the program did not air in its usual time slot this past Sunday, via social media posts from listeners wondering what happened to the show, Krebs said.

“Station management was very apologetic about the lack of advance notice,” said Krebs, host/producer of the program since 2000. “It was one of those unfortunate situations where everyone thought someone else was letting us know about the time change.”

Catholic Forum has aired on WDEL for nearly 80 years, making it the longest-running Catholic talk radio program in the country. Only a radio Mass that airs in the Midwest has been on the air longer.

“Catholic Forum has had a wonderful relationship with WDEL since April 9, 1939, and we look forward to continuing that relationship into the future,” Krebs said.

“Although 6:06 is early, it will make the program accessible to a new audience,” Krebs added. “The one criticism that I have received over the past years, is that people miss the program because they are at Mass when it airs. Now folks can get up a little earlier, have their coffee and listen before heading to church. Those who like to sleep in can listen to the podcast later in the day.”

After Catholic Forum airs on 101.7 FM and 1150 AM, it is available online at cdow.org/Catholic-Forum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, iHeartRadio, and Spotify podcasts.

The program begins with a brief introduction followed by the proclamation of the Sunday Gospel by one of the diocesan deacons, a musical selection and a 15-minute interview. On the Sept. 30 program, Father Brian Lewis will discuss the upcoming Marian Pilgrimage. On Oct. 7, Father Jay McKee and Ms. Jennifer Pileggi will discuss the upcoming anniversaries of Good Shepherd Church and School. Author Karlo Broussard will discuss his new book, “Prepare the Way: Overcoming Obstacles to God, The Gospel, and The Church’ on Oct. 14. Diocesan Chancellor, Father Joseph McQuaide will present an update on the diocesan sesquicentennial year celebrations on Oct. 21.