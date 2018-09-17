Catholic News Service in photographs, Sept. 17, 2018: Photo gallery By Catholic News Service - 17 September 2018, 14:52 136 0 Firefighters pray after attempting to remove a giant tree that toppled onto a house and killed two people and injured a third Sept. 14 when Hurricane Florence came ashore in Wilmington, N.C. The powerful storm is poised to affect more than 10 million people in the southeastern U.S. (CNS photo/Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA) From the beauty of nature, to nature’s power, and a skydiving bishop. Contributors to Catholic News Service caught images from a diverse and stunning array of issues in the last few days. A crescent moon is pictured with the church steeple of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Neenah, Wis., during the evening of Sept. 15. (CNS photo/Brad Birkholz) A woman and child walk through a damaged street Sept. 17 after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong. More than 3 million people moved to safety in southern China as the violent storm moved northward and continued to wreak havoc across the region. (CNS photo/Ken Tung, Reuters) A statue of Mary is pictured against a vibrant late summer sunset Sept. 15 on the grounds of St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Menasha, Wis. Fall arrives Sept. 23. (CNS photo/Brad Birkholz) A little egret flies over a body of water along Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Sept. 16. (CNS photo/Bob Roller) British Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton, lower, skydives from 15,000 feet harnessed to an instructor. The bishop jumped Sept. 14 to raise money to send pilgrims from his diocese to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France. (CNS photo courtesy of the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton) A boy is carried through floodwaters Sept. 15 during Typhoon Mangkhut in a village outside Manila, Philippines. (CNS photo/Francis R. Malasig, EPA) See ASIA-TYPHOON-MANGKHUT Sept. 17, 2018. Firefighters pray after attempting to remove a giant tree that toppled onto a house and killed two people and injured a third Sept. 14 when Hurricane Florence came ashore in Wilmington, N.C. The powerful storm is poised to affect more than 10 million people in the southeastern U.S. (CNS photo/Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA) A statue of an angel is partially submerged by floodwaters Sept. 16 in the cemetery of a church where residents took shelter in Leland, N.C., and later evacuated following Hurricane Florence. The storm, now a tropical depression, is poised to affect more than 10 million the week of Sept. 17. (CNS photo/Jonathan Drake, Reuters)