Catholic Schools Week takes on many forms around the Diocese of Wilmington

Catholic Schools Week is going full speed ahead. Schools across the Diocese of Wilmington have been holding events ranging from Grandparents Day to crazy socks to games pitting the students against the faculty.

Bishop Malooly visited Saint Mark’s High School for Mass on Jan. 27, the beginning of a week of activities. The school also had service projects, student appreciation, admitted students night, and teacher appreciation. They will have an early dismissal on Friday.

At Holy Cross School in Dover, the classes competed in a game of human Hungry, Hungry Hippo. On Wednesday, seventh-grader Regan Garnsey received a national award from the National Catholic Education Association for her community service. The student council sponsored breakfast on Thursday for clergy and altar servers, and the fifth-grade beginning band held a concert. A schoolwide talent show is scheduled for Friday.

Back in New Castle County, it’s been a busy week at Immaculate Heart of Mary School. The school hosted a neon dance party and a book exchange. Pajama Day included a visit from Father William Melnick, who read a book to the kindergarten. They also had a living rosary, and students made Valentine’s Day cards for military personnel.

At St. John the Beloved, student had their work featured in an art fair, and a dance party was held for 3- and 4-year-olds in the gym. Thursday was multiples day and schoolwide bingo. The kindergarten, first and second grades had a Gymboree scheduled for Friday, and the eighth-graders were set to battle the faculty in volleyball.

Various groups at St. Francis de Sales School in Salisbury, Md., were honored for their work this week. Those included students, parents, teachers, parish staff and grandparents. The students will be going home early on Friday.

Students at St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle made cards for Military Appreciation Day on Monday. A religion bee was held on Monday for all students. On Wednesday, there was a pep rally for the school’s athletic teams, followed by volleyball for many of the youngsters. It was also family lunch day, and various blue-gold games in the afternoon. On Friday, the students will write thank you notes to the maintenance, janitorial and cafeteria staff.

If your school has photographs of events, please send them to news@thedialog.org so we can show off your Catholic Schools Week festivities.