Jabri White’s buzzer-beater gives Saint Mark’s boys big win at Delaware Military

WILMINGTON — Jabri White took a pass from Blaec Sanders and dribbled a few times before pulling up for a three-pointer as time expired to lift Saint Mark’s to a 40-37 win over Delaware Military Academy on Jan. 28. It was the Spartans’ second consecutive win over a team with a winning record.

The final play began with exactly five seconds on the clock, but the Spartans had to go the length of the floor. White’s shot banked off the backboard, then hit the rim several times before dropping home. White and his teammates celebrated on the court, while the Saint Mark’s fans in attendance created a lot of noise inside the Fusco Center.

The three-pointer was set up by a huge final quarter for the Spartans, who trailed the Seahawks, 27-21, heading into the stanza. Domenick Shepherd and Carter Marks hit three-pointers during a 10-2 run to open the quarter, with Marks’ putting them on top, 30-29. The teams traded the lead a few times as Griffin Santana scored for DMA, while Sanders hit on a layup for Saint Mark’s.

The Spartans led, 35-31, but the Seahawks scored four straight on two free throws from Logan Jordan and a field goal by Jordan Green. The Spartans regained the lead when Nick Timmons scored with fewer than 20 seconds remaining. Again, the Seahawks answered as Jordan scored again, prompting a Spartans timeout with those five seconds to go.

Marks led the Spartans with 13 points, while White added 11. The Spartans (4-9) host Milford on Friday night at 7:15.

Brendan McKewen had 10 to pace the Seahawks, but eight of them came in the first quarter. The Seahawks (7-5) host Newark Charter on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.