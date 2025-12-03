Christ the Teacher Catholic School partners with Charity Crossing to mark Mega Mercy Day

NEWARK — The student body at Christ the Teacher Catholic School marked Mega Mercy Day on Nov. 24 by participating in a service project and hearing a speaker.

Kelli Colella, one of the assistant principals of the school, said Mercy Day is usually held around Thanksgiving. It is based on the charism of Catherine McAuley, the founder of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, who had a presence at Christ the Teacher for its first two decades. McAuley inherited a large fortune and used it to build a house where she and other women could care for homeless women and children.

“We usually pick a topic that has to deal with providing service. And we base what we do that day on that outreach,” Colella said.

This year, Christ the Teacher partnered with Charity Crossing, a nonprofit that is involved with several community projects.

“They do a lot of things, but one of the things that they kind of concentrate on is foster care,” Colella said. “So, with that, they sent us a list.”

Students collected items to be donated to Charity Crossing. Each grouping of grades was given a different category. Some brought games, other toiletries or clothes or another item for a young person in foster care.

In the morning, all of the students had to create their own “suitcase.”

“They had to write or draw about why it’s good to have a home, why it’s good to be loved, why it’s good to be safe,” Colella said.

After lunch, the students heard a speaker from Charity Crossing, and the day ended with a prayer service.

Photos by Mike Lang.