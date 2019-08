Cooler weather arrives just in time to make for a pleasant day...

Runners enjoyed a cooler, mild Saturday as they took off for the 4th annual Bishop’s 5K Run/Walk at Glasgow Regional Park in Newark Aug. 24.

Bishop Malooly got the event started and greeted 201 competitors at the finish line. Proceeds from the event benefit Catholic Charities outreach programs.

Michael DeGennaro was first to cross the finish line. Danielle Lambert was the first woman.