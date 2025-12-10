Delmarva Catholic Men’s Fellowship conference wins approval from Bishop Koenig, set for October 2026 at Saint Mark’s High school

When Ed Roberts lived in Maryland, he was deeply involved in the Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Maryland. Over the course of about 15 years, he served as a parish captain, then as a board member and officer before becoming the board president.

One of the events the organization staged was an annual conference that brought Catholic men together for prayer, speakers and fellowship.

Now a resident of Millsboro in Sussex County, he hopes to bring the same experience to the Diocese of Wilmington. At the urging of some of his fellow Maryland board members, he started a Delmarva chapter of the Catholic Men’s Fellowship, and the organization is planning for its first conference next October at Saint Mark’s High School in Wilmington.

In a phone interview, Roberts said there was an effort previously to develop a program in Delaware, “but that just didn’t materialize. I prayed on it and said, ‘Let’s do this.’ I started out with the idea of developing a business plan.”

He presented the plan to Msgr. Steven Hurley, the diocesan vicar general, who shared it with Bishop Koenig.

“It just started blossoming from that point,” Roberts said.

Roberts gave a presentation to the deans of the diocese, and he began putting a leadership team together. He said the creation of the Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington has been a help. The original business plan has been revised along the way.

This past spring, the state of Delaware recognized the organization as a nonprofit, and in early September, the Internal Revenue Service approved the Catholic Men’s Fellowship’s 501 c 3 status.

“We’re truly on the map now,” said Roberts, a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Lewes.

Bishop Koenig has contacted the priests and deacons in the various parishes asking for their support for the conference and the Catholic Men’s Fellowship. Each pastor has been asked to appoint a parish liaison and to share promotional messages and materials in their bulletins.

“Together, we can make this an inspirational day that will bring the Catholic men of Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore closer to Our Lord,” the bishop wrote.

The fellowship is designed “to bring men closer to Christ. What can we do to help men grow in their faith?” Roberts said.

Being a part of the group could help them become better husbands, fathers, sons, leaders and members of the community, Roberts said.

The theme of the event is “Authentic Masculinity,” and presentation topics include the role of man in society and finding purpose and meaning, according to the Catholic Men’s Fellowship. Breakout sessions also are being planned. The adoration chapel at Saint Mark’s will be open all day.

The annual conference, Roberts said, is “more of a daylong retreat complete with speakers, confessions during the mid-part of the conference, and closing Mass with Bishop Koenig.”

It is scheduled for Oct. 3, 2026, at Saint Mark’s. Roberts envisions Saint Mark’s students being involved as greeters and “making a contribution of themselves to the entire conference.”

Registration is not yet open. According to Roberts, the Catholic Men’s Fellowship’s next steps include developing a website and social media presence, and to work on its communications outreach.

For more information about the conference or the Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Delmarva, contact Roberts at edw.roberts.28@gmail.com or (443) 858-7504.