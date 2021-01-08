Diocese of Wilmington Catholic Charities Executive Director Richelle Vible to retire in March

The Diocese of Wilmington will conduct an international search for executive director for Catholic Charities after longtime leader Richelle Vible announced plans to retire in March.

Vible announced her intentions in a letter to colleagues Jan. 8. She said her retirement will begin March 3, her 13th anniversary as head of the diocese social services agency. She said Fritz Jones, director of program operations, will serve as interim executive director while the diocese looks for her replacement.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Catholic Charities these last 13 years and to partner with each of you in service to the needy and the vulnerable in our community,” Vible said.

The diocese Human Resources Department has contracted an executive recruiting firm to conduct the search for a new executive director, Vible said.

“I am very proud of the work we have done together,” Vible said in the letter, “and I am grateful for your dedication to the mission of Catholic Charities.”