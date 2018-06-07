High School graduation 2018

Saint Mark’s High School

WILMINGTON — St. Mark’s held commencement exercises for 164 seniors on June 2 in the school gymnasium. Bishop Malooly presided.

Nicole Kirk won the Ronald R. Russo Jr. Award for Academic Excellence for having the highest ranking over four years. She also won departmental honors for English, Spanish, science and American history.

Other departmental honors went to Laura Beeson, art; Maire Wilson, creative and critical writing; Rachel Staib, critical analysis of literature and chemistry; Mollie Russell, French; Valentina Saughelli, Italian; David Suddard, advanced mathematics, calculus and physics;

Also, Majella Myers, statistics, biology, advanced social studies, behavioral science, European history; Joshua Taylor, music; Matthew Shiber, law and economics; Sydni Rambo, drama; and Ashley Dorsett, technical production and theology.

Saint Elizabeth High School

St. Elizabeth High School graduated 81 seniors during commencement exercises June 4 at the St. E Center. Bishop Malooly presided.

The graduates earned more than $8.7 million in grant and scholarship offers. They also completed more than 13,000 hours of community service, with 19 students accumulating more than 300 hours.

Matthew Gray received the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality Award for the highest general average for four years. He received departmental honors for science, social studies and religious studies. Gray also was honored with the Sister Mary Ellen Hussey Award for best exemplifying the late principal’s “forthright nature and uncompromising vision of academic excellence, personal achievement and clear-sighted leadership.

Irene Hu, the St. Elizabeth Award winner for second-highest general average, was honored for her performance in English. Hu also received the Viking Scholar Award as the senior who “exemplifies intellectual curiosity through research and presentations, leadership through collaboration in those endeavors, demonstrated global awareness and a mastery of 21st-century skills.

Other departmental honors went to Mary Kegelman, mathematics; Israel Bernal-Ortiz, Spanish; Grace Rizzo, visual arts; Jordan Forman, chorus and vocal activity; and Michael Anderson, performing arts.

Casey Rock and Abigail Thompson shared the James T. Curran Memorial Award for honesty, integrity, humility and citizenship. The St. Sebastian Award for the senior who best exemplifies excellence on the athletic field and in the classroom went to Nathaniel Thomas and Claudia Roncone. Roncone also received the Class of 2018 Award as the senior who, in the opinion of her classmates, is most personable, kindest and most considerate.

Taylor Oden-Randolph won the Jennifer Forester Memorial Award for best showing Benedictine Spirit … Viking Pride. Andres Fabris and Lauren Hines were co-winners of the Rev. Norman P. Carroll Pastor’s Award for the student who has worked hardest for four years. Austin Figliola received the St. Elizabeth Parish Award for his participation in the life of the parish and for being a role model for other young people.

Demi Rubincam, for best giving witness to the mission statement of the school, received the St. Scholastica Spirit of the School Award. The St. Benedict Pax Award went to John Cottrell for being an example of peace, community, prayer, balance and stability.

Saint Thomas More Academy

Thirty-six seniors graduated from St. Thomas More Academy at commencement, which was June 6 in the Bishop Saltarelli Gymnasium at the school. Bishop Malooly presided.

The class received $6 million in scholarship and grant offers.

Zoe Kelly is the valedictorian, and Giulia Randazzo is the salutatorian. Kelly is the third sibling in her family to earn that honor. Her sister, Anna, was valedictorian in 2013 and attended William & Mary College, while brother Jonathan followed a year later; he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Wyatt Blevins received the St. Thomas More Award. Other award winners include Nicole Pinera, who earned the Chancellor Award; Kayla Manuszak, the Bishop’s Leadership Award winner; Braxton Madara, who won the Bishop Saltarelli Servant Award; and Michaelson Capuano, winner of the Fr. James Lentini Service Award.

Departmental honors went to Helen Orth, literature; Pinera, math and AP biology; Ryan Anderson, AP calculus and science; Nicholas Olsen, engineering; Jacob Jensen, AP government; Asia Poole, instrumental ensemble; Marissa Garzarella, chorus; and Blevins, AP U.S. history.

Madara was recognized for his role with the student ambassadors. Maggie Poppiti was honored for her work with the Drama Club and liturgical choir, and she received the B&B Music Award.

Poole earned recognition for her work with the Math League and Kate Scarangella for hers with the Student Government Association. Anne Powers received the St. John Baptist de LaSalle Award.

Padua Academy

Padua Academy added 151 alumnae during commencement exercises held May 31 at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Bishop Malooly presided.

The co-valedictorians were Heather Little and Grace DiGiovanni. Little also received departmental honors for music, while DiGiovanni was honored for mathematics. Salutatorian Maria Clare DiStefano received honors for English and social studies. She also received the University of Pennsylvania Alumni Grant, as did Kennedy Crowder. Crowder also was recognized for excellence in English.

Other departmental honors went to Cameron Miles, religious studies; Julianna Stape, French; Ashlee Brentlinger, Spanish; Grace Liberatore, science; Natalie Onesi, communication arts; Ava Stratton, technology; Katherine Giardinelli, Italian; and Brittany Knob, art.

Marigrace Ferrill achieved the highest scholastic average for four years, while Susannah Snellgrove was honored with the Student Council Leadership Award. Bridget Fey received the Sarah Smith Scholarship, and the St. Francis of Assisi Award went to Lydia Olivere.

Abigail Hamilton won the Brother Michael Rosenello Award, and Brentlinger took the Softly But Strongly Award. Christina Molloy was presented with the St. Francis de Sales Award, and Onesi earned the Board of Trustees Award.

The following students were recognized for perfect attendance for four years: Nicole Angelini, Grace Casey, Crowder, DiGiovanni, Mary Donnelly, Ferrill, Theresa Keefe, Julianna LeNoir, Gabriela Musumeci, Lauren Pala, Francesca Sedlacek, Stape and Ann Ward.

Ursuline Academy

WILMINGTON — Forty-one seniors graduated from Ursuline Academy on June 3. The commencement ceremony was held in the school gymnasium with Bishop Malooly presiding.

The senior class was awarded more than $6 million in academic and athletic scholarships and grant. The students also averaged 150 hours of community service.

The valedictorian was Mary Goodridge, while Yara Awad and Olivia Barnett were co-salutatorians.

Goodridge received departmental honors in English, science, Latin and social studies. Awad was honored for choral music and math, while Barnett received the honor for theology. The other departmental honors went to Hannah Ali for visual arts and Annie Lyles for Spanish.

Kelsey Olmstead won the school’s highest award, the Cross of Merit, for service to the school and the student body, and for “the qualities of Christian womanhood most expected of an Ursuline graduate.”

Maxon Blow received the Serviam Award for exemplifying the school motto. Jenna LaPira received the Laura Lange Capodanno Award for exemplifying the Ursuline sense of responsibility, fair play and dedication to school and fellow students.

The Sister Catherine Morse Award for service and dedication to the school went to Awad. Elizabeth Brutsche was the recipient of the Sister Bernice McGrory Award for involvement in outreach programs to church, parish or community, while the Neilia Hunter Biden Award was presented to Alexis Poore for service to country, community and fellow Americans.

Megan Roesser won the President’s Award for service to school and community, and for commitment to the school’s core values. Goodridge received the Agnes Horty May Alumnae Award, which goes to the senior whose outstanding qualities represent the standards and ideals of Ursuline Academy, including scholarship, extracurricular projects, leadership and character.

Salesianum School

WILMINGTON — Salesianum graduated 252 seniors in commencement exercises held June 1 in the school gymnasium. Bishop Malooly presided.

The graduates earned scholarship and grant offers totaling more than $35 million.

Evan Callaghan received the school’s highest honor, the Provincial Medal of Honor.

Lucien Peach received the Rev. Thomas A. Lawless, OSFS, Award for the highest ranking throughout his four years. He also received departmental honors for English, and he was recognized with an award as a scholar-athlete.

Departmental honors went to Jack Boyle and Ed Prestera, social studies; Logan Brown, architecture, drafting and architectural design; Noah Carpe, mathematics; Jake Collins, dramatics; Danny Deckers, Chinese; Jack Dugan, religious studies; Owen Fink, French and journalism/writing; Tyler Gallo, television production.

Also, Andrew Halberg, visual arts; Charles Klous and Patrick Klous, Latin; Austin Lin, computer science and physics; Josh Miles, chemistry; Benjamin Myers, musicianship; Nicholas Sapanaro, Spanish; Evan Schoeper, technical aspects of theater; Cooper Urban, biology; James Vavala, American Sign Language.

The Guido Schiavi ’44 “Spirit of Salesianum” Award went to John Cohill for exemplifying that spirit through participation in extracurricular activities, support of classmates and embracing the school motto, “I have taken hold and will never let go.”

Deckers also was recognized for moral responsibility and good citizenship. Will Gioffre received a medal for leadership and service to the Salesianum student council. The Joseph D. Boxler Memorial Award for personal integrity went to Casey Neylon. Bryce Wallace received an award for his athletic accomplishments.

Joseph Fassano, Matthew Nagle and James Woods were recognized for perfect attendance.

Saints Peter and Paul High School

EASTON, Md. — Ss. Peter and Paul High School graduated 47 members of the Class of 2018 at commencement exercises May 30 at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College. Bishop Malooly presided.

The students were accepted to more than 77 colleges and universities and have been offered in excess of $4.8 million in scholarships and grants.

Student body president Amy Nguyen offered the opening invocation, and class president Alyssa Shearon welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Nguyen was also recognized with the Adrianna Lee Pride and Perseverance Award for exemplary dedication and effort.

Departmental honors were awarded to Jill Koski, science and literature; AnLi Edwards, theology; Samantha Riley, social studies and English; Damaris Santillan, Spanish and health-related career studies; Aaron Prince, mathematics; Gerald Brenner, Latin; Trevor Riesberg, theology; and Sarah Rust, computer science.

The Lucille O’Reilly Award for academic achievement went to Melissa Wetherbee, while Brittany Cummings was selected as the inaugural St. Therese of Lisieux Award recipient for demonstrating perseverance through adversity.

Emma Kelley earned the Fine Arts Award for artistic excellence as well as the Principal’s Award, Seth McGettigan garnered the Father Adrian Fuerst Award for academics, and Sarah Morris was recognized for her service to others with the Lilli Rossi Selfless Service Award.

Madeleine Boehm and Cole Lacaze received the C. Markland Kelly Jr Award for athletic leadership and sports- manship. Julia D’Albora earned the John P. Herrity Memorial Award for dedication and sportsmanship to the Sabres athletic program.