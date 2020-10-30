Holy Cross in Dover among those nationwide participating in adoration of Blessed Sacrament on Election Day

MILWAUKEE — By midday Oct. 30, Unite Our Nation was more than halfway to its goal of holding adoration of the Blessed Sacrament events at 1,000 parishes nationwide on Election Day, Nov. 3, while the voting polls are open in parishes’ respective time zones.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, Holy Cross Parish in Dover will be participating in the event. The Blessed Sacrament will be exposed after the 8 a.m. Mass until 7 p.m. “for peace for our nation,” a parish spokesperson said. Holy Cross has enough people signed up to cover each hour during the day, and others are welcome to stop by for any length of time.

The spokesperson said a parishioner asked the pastor, Father James Lentini, if Holy Cross could participate, and he agreed.

Based in Milwaukee, Unite Our Nation is an apostolate founded by Catholic laity “to help bring peace and prayer to local communities, and healing to our nation,” according to its website.

Parishes can register their event and establish their presence on a digital map of the United States by going to https://uniteournation.net/adore-november-3 and clicking on the “Register Your Event” button. To see your parish show up on the map, click the “Locations” button on the same page.

The Election Day events are in addition to over 200 eucharistic processions and rosary rallies held in cities and parishes and on university campuses across the country under the auspices of the apostolate since Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption.

Kevin O’Brien, co-founder of Unite Our Nation, called the number of events “simply amazing!”

“To think that this was just a dream in the middle of July and now we’ve exceeded 200 processions and rallies and are targeting 1,000 parishes for Election Day adoration,” he said in a statement. “That just speaks to the supernatural influence of the Holy Spirit.”

The organization emphasizes the events are “prayerful, powerful, nonpolitical.”

Unite Our Nation came out of the founders’ feeling that “as the disunity in our country has grown over the past few months, we knew we had to do something,” according to a statement posted on the group’s website, https://uniteournation.net.”

So in Madison, Wis., a few regular men and women organized and took to the streets on the feast of the Assumption in a reverent and peaceful procession,” it said.

“We prayed the rosary for our country, invoking all 50 states by name, and asked for blessings and healing as we carried Our Lord. It was beautiful, filled with families. The word got out fast, and with your help we’re taking these processions national,” the statement added.