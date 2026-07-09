Kulp in Kenya blog: Buying a World Cup jersey, giving away a cap — finding common ground with 11-year-old Simon in Kimana

Editor’s note: Diocese of Wilmington Associate Superintendent of Schools Tyler Kulp and Deacon Vince Pisano from Holy Cross Parish in Dover have traveled to the Ambroseli region of Kenya for eight days this month.

The primary focus of the trip will be the early childhood center in town. The Wilmington delegation will be working on a few projects there. Among their projects is helping to finish work on the roof; building desks and shelves; distributing art supplies; and assisting the teacher in getting the proper training.

Thedialog.org will share with readers daily updates on their progress.

By Tyler Kulp

For The Dialog

On our journey down to Kimana, we stopped at a station in Emali. We had lunch and shopped. I got two shirts – one for the blessing of the bore hole (elephant design) and one for my office (Kenya soccer jersey).

After lunch, we got back in the Land Cruiser and made it down to Kimana. We are staying at the Hillstone Lodge. The group then when back to downtown Kimana to do some prep work for tomorrow. The ladies went to the paint store and got supplies.

Deacon Vince Pisano and I went to the lumber guy and helped cut pieces for the big cabinet we are going to build. I also bought a teacher desk with two shelves that we are going to paint and give to the teacher.

The highlight of my night was meeting an 11-year-old named Simon. He was shy at first, but then I saw him playing a World Cup game on his phone. He was the son of the carpenter. I showed him pictures of the World Cup game in Philly and his eyes got wide open. He told me he liked Brazil, but really likes Norway’s striker Haaland.

Needless to say Simon stole my heart today and he also got my World Cup hat. He was incredibly thankful.