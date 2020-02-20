Lenten Revival, led by Franciscan Father Robert Seay, focuses on renewal in hope and mercy

NEW CASTLE — A Lenten Revival, presented by the diocesan Ministry for Black Catholics, drew a crowd to Our Lady of Fatima Church in New Castle for three days in mid-February. Father Robert Seay, a Franciscan friar, led the three-night event, which had the theme “Renewal in Hope and Mercy.”

The first night of the revival was centered on the gospel of Luke 3:1-6, in which St. John the Baptist prepares the way. Father Seay had the participants envision themselves going into and coming out of the water, according to Loretta Young, a member of the Diocesan Gospel Choir who attended the revival. The gospel choir and the Holy Cross Gospel Choir provided music.

Father Seay turned to Luke 4:1-13 on the second night, where Jesus is tested in the wilderness. Father Seay talked about how our faith is tested. The event concluded on Feb. 19 with Luke 4:14-21, with Jesus begins his Galilean ministry and is rejected at Nazareth.

At the conclusion, Father Seay, of Our Lady of Angels Parish in New Orleans, offered to lay his hands on those in need of healing, Young said.