Our Lenten Journey, March 26, 2019

Quotes of the day:

“It is not possible to live without forgiveness, or at least you cannot live well, especially in the family. Every day we wrong each other. We must take account of these errors that we make due to our fragility and our selfishness. However, what is required of us is to heal the wounds we make straight away, to immediately weave again the threads we have broken. If we wait too long, it all becomes more difficult.

And there is a simple secret for healing wounds and undoing accusations: never let the day finish without apologising. … If we learn to say we are sorry immediately and to offer mutual forgiveness, the wounds are healed, the marriage is strengthened, and the family becomes an increasingly solid home, that resists the shocks of our evils, great and small.”

— Pope Francis, Wednesday general audience, Nov. 4, 2015

“I know now that true charity consists in bearing all our neighbors’ defects–not being surprised at their weakness, but edified at their smallest virtues.”

— St. Therese of Liseux

“If we really want to love we must learn how to forgive.”

— St. Teresa of Calcutta

“Don’t say, “That person bothers me.” Think: “That person sanctifies me”.

— St. Josemaría Escrivá

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch part three here:

Each 15 minute presentations will debut on Saturday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. during the first four weeks of Lent on the diocesan YouTube channel, YouTube.com/DioceseofWilm.

The next morning, the presentation will be included on Catholic Forum on WDEL and available via podcast at cdow.org/CatholicForum or by searching Catholic Forum on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio podcasts.

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

