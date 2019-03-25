Longtime teacher Sister Francesca Krolczyk dies at 91

ASTON, Pa. – Sister Francesca Krolczyk, 91, who ministered for 10 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died in Baltimore on March 24. She was a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 67 years.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, Sister Francesca taught at St. Peter the Apostle School in New Castle, Corpus Christi School in Elsmere, and St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington. She spent 56 years in her native Archdiocese of Baltimore, primarily in education. She was a teacher, department head, business manager and volunteer. In her later years, she was a tutor at the Center for Adult Literacy and Learning, and she was a caregiver for her brother.

Sister Francesca also ministered in the Diocese of Trenton, N.J., and the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Funeral services will be held March 29 at Our Lady of Angels Convent, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston. A wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Georgellen’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.