Padua Academy officials say the school will move to president-principal leadership model for first time in 2026-27

WILMINGTON — Padua Academy is undergoing a significant change this summer. For the first time, the all-girls school in Wilmington will have a president as well as a principal.

Jennifer Kroll Cuva, a member of the Class of 1999 and the chairwoman of the board of trustees, and Lisa Murray Jubb (2001), vice chair of the board who is chairing the search committee, made the announcement recently in a letter to the school community.

“This milestone strengthens our commitment to advancing Padua Academy’s mission and ensures the continued growth, vitality and vision of our community,” the letter reads. “The adoption of this governance model aligns with best practices in Catholic secondary education and positions our institution to flourish.”

The president will guide Padua’s strategic direction and “foster key relationships,” according to the letter. His or her role will also include advancement and long-term planning. The president will report to the pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish and the board of trustees. The principal will continue to lead the academics, faculty and student life experience at Padua.

The move to adopt this model is “fully supported” by St. Anthony of Padua Parish, the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales and the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Wilmington. The search committee — which includes members from the board of trustees, alumnae and parents, along with St. Anthony of Padua Parish — has already begun its work.

“By creating this role, Padua can enhance our ability to plan for the future, expand opportunities for our students, and continue delivering an exceptional, values-driven education for generations to come,” the school website reads.

The committee is currently accepting applications. Following a reviewing and screening process, it will conduct interviews and on-campus visits before a candidate is selected. The school invites people to keep up with the search on its website and social-media platforms. More information is available at www.paduaacademy.org/president-search

Padua has 458 students this year and more than 9,000 alumnae. It opened in 1954.