PPE collection drive April 4-5 at Blue Rocks Stadium; benefits Saint Francis Healthcare and Wilmington VA Medical Center

As local healthcare providers continue to anticipate a “surge” in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in our region, a local organization called Donate Delaware is helping collect donations of PPE and other supplies for Saint Francis Healthcare and the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

The donation drive is being held at Frawley Stadium, home of the Wilmington Blue Rocks, on the Wilmington waterfront on Saturday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To donate items, vehicles simply pull up to the main entrance of the stadium. Volunteers will approach the vehicle and remove items to be donated, minimizing person-to-person contact.

Items especially needed include:

Regular protective face masks

N95 masks

Face shields

Gowns

Surgical caps/protective caps

Eyeglass shields/goggles

Nasal testing swabs

Lysol or Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer

Other donations of any kind also will be gratefully accepted.

“We know that businesses, schools and other organizations may have these types of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment and may be willing to donate them to this greater cause,” said Dan Sinnott, President and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. “We have been so moved by the generous donations made by so many already, and we are inspired to continue caring for this community as we have for 95 years. Together, we will survive this battle.”

Individuals or organizations who are unable to contribute during this donation drive but would like to support Saint Francis should contact Gina Kennedy, Director of Philanthropy, at gkennedy@che-east.org or 302.229.1678.

•••

About Saint Francis Healthcare

Founded in 1924, Saint Francis Healthcare is guided by its Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and commitment to the underserved. Located in Wilmington, Del., and with 219 licensed beds, Saint Francis Healthcare offers numerous outpatient services, a primary care physician network and is a member of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Network at Jefferson. Saint Francis Healthcare offers the shortest ER wait time in New Castle County, Del., and is designated by the state and American College of Surgeons (ACS) as a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital is the basic life support EMS provider for the cities of Wilmington and Dover, Del. Additionally, the hospital partners with Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children for Level II neonatology care, and partners with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals for maternal-fetal medicine. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a Regional Health System that includes Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Fitzgerald Campus in Darby, Pa.; Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Philadelphia Campus in West Philadelphia; Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia; Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del.; St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. and home health and LIFE programs. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation.

About Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a Regional Health System that includes Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Fitzgerald Campus in Darby, Pa.; Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Philadelphia Campus in West Philadelphia; Nazareth Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia; Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Del.; St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., and home health and LIFE programs throughout the region. These entities include hospitals, associated clinics, medical offices, specialized facilities, affiliated institutions and foundations serving together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within their communities. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a member of Trinity Health.