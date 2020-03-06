Saint Mark’s High School welcomes inaugural inductees into Athletics Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s High School celebrated its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class on Feb. 21 at the school. Athletes, teams and coaches who are part of the legacy of Spartans athletics were represented. More than 600 people attended the event.

The inductees included the following:

• 1974 girls track team

• Mike Ramone, Class of 1979

• 1985 girls volleyball team

• 1986 boys soccer team

• Chuck Hunter, Class of 1976

• Maureen Donovan, Class of 1983

• 1986 wrestling team

• 1983 girls basketball team

• Longtime cross country and track coach Joe O’Neill

• Former football coach Don Burawski

More details about each of the inductees can be found here. Saint Mark’s coverage is available here.