St. Ann’s School, parish community shine message of support for patients at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children

WILMINGTON — Students and other members of the St. Ann’s School community gathered at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington on Feb. 3 for “Shining Lights for Brighter Nights.” The event was a way to show support to the young patients at the hospital.

Each member of the group carried a flashlight to A.I., and at 7:30 p.m. they turned them on for 30 minutes to show patients and their families “that we are constantly keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” the school said.

“This idea has been spreading from coast to coast these past few years,” St. Ann’s associate pastor Father Rich Jasper wrote in a recent parish bulletin. “In Michigan recently, nearly an entire suburb of Detroit turned out along with an army of rescue vehicles to let the patients at a children’s hospital there know they were being lifted up in prayer.”

A similar activity took place in Rhode Island, he added. To the parish’s knowledge, this was the first time anything like this had happened at A.I. duPont.