St. Edmond’s Academy in Wilmington presents students with red blazers in new ceremony

St. Edmond’s Academy in Wilmington presents students with red blazers in new...

WILMINGTON — Fourth-graders and new students in fifth through eighth grades at St. Edmond’s Academy received the school’s traditional red blazer in a new ceremony on Oct. 22. Eighth-grade students presented their schoolmates with the blazers.

“It’s more than a uniform. It’s a symbol of a St. Edmond’s education,” headmaster Brian Ray told the students.

The students will all leave one day, but the lessons they learn will remain with them, Ray said. “Once you put on a red blazer, you never really take it off.”

Forty-four students received the blazer. Most were fourth grade, but new students from older grades were included. Longtime St. Edmond’s administrator Bill D’Amato read the names of the students receiving and presenting the blazers. Many parents were on hand.