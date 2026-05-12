Israeli soldiers punished after desecration of Virgin Mary statue in Lebanon

An Israeli soldier has been sentenced to 21 days of military detention for placing a cigarette in the mouth of a statue of the Virgin Mary in southern Lebanon, while another soldier who photographed the act received a 14-day sentence, the Israeli army said May 11.

The incident, which occurred several weeks ago in the predominantly Christian village of Debel, was treated “with great severity,” spokesperson of the Israeli Defense Forces Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor wrote on X. The Israeli military “respects freedom of religion and worship, as well as holy sites and religious symbols of all religions and communities,” the statement read.

Officials said soldiers are routinely instructed on proper conduct around religious sites before entering operational areas.

“Procedures regarding conduct around religious institutions and religious symbols are routinely reinforced to troops prior to entering the relevant areas,” Lt. Col. Mazor said.

Such accountability is rather unusual in an Israeli army. An investigation by Action on Armed Violence has found that “in 88% of 52 publicly claimed Israeli military probes into alleged war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the cases were either still under review with no public data on progress, or had been closed without any finding of wrongdoing.”

The case follows another reported act of desecration in the same village. In April, an Israeli soldier damaged a statue of Jesus on the cross; he and another soldier involved were each sentenced to 30 days of military detention after the statue of Jesus was slashed with the blunt side of an axe.

The incidents have raised concern among local Christian communities and church leaders, who have called for greater respect for religious symbols and sites in conflict zones.

Father Ibrahim Faltas, vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, wrote in Vatican News commenting on escalating violence toward Christians, places of worship and religious freedom in the region: “In whose name and for what motivation can sacred places be destroyed and outraged, human beings offended and humiliated, religious signs and symbols trampled upon?” he asked.

Debel, located near the Israel-Lebanon border, is home to a significant Christian population and has experienced repeated military activity amid Israel-Hezbollah front of the broader Iran war.