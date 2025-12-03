Pope Leo XIV tells reporters dialogue is always the answer to tense situations

LEBANON — At the end of his first foreign trip as pope, a trip focused on dialogue, Pope Leo XIV said the examples of friendship and respect he had seen could be a helpful example for people in North America and Europe, too.

For example, the stories of Christians and Muslims helping each other in Lebanon when their villages were destroyed, he said, offer the lesson that “we should perhaps be a little less fearful and look for ways of promoting authentic dialogue and respect,” the pope told reporters Dec. 2 during his flight back to Rome from Lebanon.

Often, fear of Muslims in the West is “generated by people who are against immigration and are trying to keep out people who may be from another country, another religion, another race,” he said. “In that sense, I would say that we all need to work together.”

Pope Leo set off from Rome to Turkey Nov. 27 and headed to Lebanon Nov. 30. On the way home, he spent more than 25 minutes responding to reporters’ questions.

Topics ranged from his election to future trips and from Venezuela to Ukraine.

After his repeated appeals throughout the trip for an end to violence in the Middle East, violence that includes attacks on Israel by Hezbollah militants and attacks on Lebanon by Israel targeting the militants, the U.S.-born Pope Leo was asked if he would “use his connections” with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to promote peace in the region.

“I believe sustainable peace is achievable,” the pope said. “In fact, I’ve already, in a very small way, begun a few conversations with some leaders of places you mentioned,” he told the reporter.

The Vatican’s diplomatic efforts, though, take place mostly “behind the scenes,” he said. The important thing is that those involved in armed conflict silence their weapons and sit at the same table to negotiate peace.

On the question of Ukraine and U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan, which was drafted without the input of European members of NATO, Pope Leo said he was happy to see that revisions to the plan already were being made to include Europe’s concerns.

Asked about the ongoing tensions between Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Pope Leo said the Vatican is in contact with “the bishops and the nuncio” in trying to find ways “to calm the situation,” especially because the people suffering most are the simple citizens of Venezuela.

However, Pope Leo also noted that “the voices coming from the United States keep changing,” alternating between ultimatums to Maduro and the occasional softening of the rhetoric.

“I don’t know more,” the pope said, but it is always better to seek the path of dialogue.

Responding to another question about dialogue and friendship, Pope Leo said his episcopal motto, “In Illo Uno Unum,” literally “In the One, we are one,” is an obvious reference to the unity found with faith in Christ.

But it also is “an invitation to all of us and to others to say, ‘The more we can promote authentic unity and understanding, respect and human relationships — so friendship and dialogue in the world — the greater possibility there is that we will put aside the arms of war,” the pope said.

When people learn to “leave aside the distrust, the hatred, the animosity that has so often been built up,” he said, “we will find ways to come together and be able to promote authentic peace and justice.”

As far as the conclave that elected him May 8, the pope said he holds “very strictly” to the secrecy of the election process.

The day before the conclave began, he said, a reporter stopped him on the street and asked what he thought about people saying he was a candidate.

“I simply said, ‘Everything is in the hands of God,’ and I believe that profoundly,” the pope said.

Pope Leo said people who want to understand him should read the book “The Practice of the Presence of God” by an author known only as Brother Lawrence; it has influenced his spirituality for years, he said. The premise is “one simply gives his life to the Lord and allows the Lord to lead.”

“In the midst of great challenges, living in Peru during years of terrorism, being called to serve in places where I never thought I’d be called to serve, I trust in God,” he said.

“When I saw how things were going” in the conclave, he said, “I took a deep breath. I said, ‘Here we go, Lord. You are in charge, and you lead the way.'”

As for the crowds that gather in Rome and turned out on the trip, Pope Leo said he knows they are coming to see him, “but I say to myself, ‘They are here because they want to see Jesus Christ, and they want to see a messenger of peace.'”

The enthusiasm, especially of young people, “is awe-inspiring,” he said, “and I just hope I never tire of appreciating” that.

As for future papal trips, he said, there is nothing “certain” yet, but he hopes his next trip will be to Africa, including Algeria where St. Augustine served as bishop and where he still “is very respected as a son of the nation.”

“Just to confirm,” he said: “Africa. Africa. Africa.”

Rumors had been flying that he would head to Peru, where he had served as a missionary and bishop for 20 years, and to Argentina and Uruguay, countries that had been promised a visit by Pope Francis.

“But the plan still has not been finalized,” he said.