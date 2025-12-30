Smyrna High School shoots past Ursuline Academy in Governors Challenge basketball: Photo gallery

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Ursuline was hanging with a top-tier Smyrna team for a half during the teams’ meeting at the Governors Challenge on Dec. 29, but the Eagles turned up the jets in the third quarter. Smyrna outscored the Raiders, 21-4, in the period to take an insurmountable lead on the way to an 80-49 win at Hytche Athletic Center at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Ursuline took an early 7-2 lead on a coast-to-coast layup for Amoree Anderson, but the Eagles rebounded. Divya Savage was a force for the Eagles inside and out, scoring twice on three-pointers and grabbing a number of rebounds as Smyrna went out to an 18-13 lead after one.

The second quarter was marked by few makes from the field for either team, but the shooters found their touch as the stanza wore on. Anderson hit a long three late to make it 28-23, but Ashiyah Clea beat the buzzer with a layup to get two of those points back. They continued the assault into the second half.

Smyrna scored the first seven points of the half before Naiya Murphy hit from underneath for the Raiders. Amiyah Ellerbe had six points in the third for Smyrna, and three three-pointers helped stretch the lead. Savage continued her big day, adding two field goals after being shut out in the second quarter.

Anderson heated up for Ursuline in the fourth as the Raiders trimmed the lead a bit before the Eagles got back into the scoring groove. Savage and Gabrielle Royal led the way, and Peyton Craig drained a pair of threes to help build the lead.

Savage led the Eagles with 23. She was joined in double figures by Royal (17), Craig (15) and Ellerbe (13). Smyrna (5-1) plays Pikesville (Md.) on Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. back at UMES.

For the Raiders, Anderson led the way with 19, and Murphy added 17. Ursuline (1-4) is back in action at the Hytche Athletic Center on Tuesday at 10 a.m. vs. Queen Anne’s County (Md.).

Photos by Mike Lang.