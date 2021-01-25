Tests await Catholic high school teams across winter sports

The week kicks off with both Archmere basketball teams aiming to stay unbeaten, and Salesianum hosts one of the state’s best wrestling programs. There is enough activity to watch a compelling livestream every afternoon or night of the week.
Girls
Basketball
Monday
Archmere (3-0) at Delaware Military (1-2), 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Caravel (1-1) at St. Elizabeth (4-0), 7 p.m. The Vikings continue a run of games against the best teams in Delaware with a meeting against the Buccaneers, ranked second. Caravel’s young roster is led by India Johnston. The Vikings have had success this season with a multipronged attack.
Tatnall (1-2) at Padua (0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
MOT Charter (0-3) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Ursuline (3-1) at Padua, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Conrad (5-0), 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Delmarva Christian (3-1) at Saint Mark’s (3-3), 11:30 a.m.
Archmere at Wilmington Friends (3-0), 1 p.m. The Auks and Quakers are both off to quality starts, and if both survive games earlier this week, will meet in a battle of unbeatens. Ellie Angiullo and Lauren Kim have been the offensive leaders for the Auks, while the Quakers’ Caelen Grubb has a solid supporting cast.
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (2-1 girls, 1-1 boys) vs. Delaware Military (1-2 girls, 0-3 boys), 3 p.m. at Charter School of Wilmington
Ursuline (1-1) vs. Padua (2-0), 8:15 p.m. at Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)
Thursday
Archmere (0-2 girls, 0-1 boys) at Wilmington Charter (1-0 girls, 1-0 boys), 3:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s vs. Ursuline and Salesianum (3-0), 3:30 p.m. at H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club
Saturday
Salesianum at Wilmington Charter, 1 p.m.
Padua at Wilmington Charter, 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Monday
Caravel (1-1) at Archmere (4-0), 6:15 p.m. The Auks will be tested by the Buccaneers, who always throw an athletic roster at opponents. Anthony Mariano has been Archmere’s best scoring option thus far, with Chris Albero providing offense as well.
Tuesday
Delaware Military (2-2) at Saint Mark’s (1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Delmarva Christian (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Freire Charter (0-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wilmington Friends (0-2) at Archmere, 11 a.m.
Delmarva Christian at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday
Sussex Central (3-0) at Salesianum (1-0), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
First State Military (0-3) at Archmere (0-0), 4 p.m.
Sanford (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (3-0), 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (2-0) at Sussex Tech (1-2), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Wilmington Friends (0-0) at St. Elizabeth, 10 a.m.
Archmere at Conrad (0-2), 11 a.m.
Seaford (1-2) at Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m.
Smyrna (2-1) at Salesianum, 6:30 p.m.