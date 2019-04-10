Abby Cushing, Analise Chavous pace Conrad softball over Archmere

CLAYMONT – Conrad scored five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth to open up what had been a two-run game on the way to a 15-1 win at Archmere in Diamond State Athletic Conference softball on April 9. Abby Cushing led the Red Wolves with three hits, four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.

Cushing, a freshman, got Conrad started in the first inning with a single. Two outs later, she scored the first run of the game ahead of Analise Chavous, who smacked a home run. The Auks picked up their only run in the bottom of the first. Annie Penrod led off with a double, one of just two Archmere hits on the afternoon. She advanced on an error and slid home on a sacrifice fly to left by Maddie Wallace.

The Red Wolves added a run in the second, then broke things open in the third. Chavous and Brooke Jackson walked with one out and moved up a base on a wild pitch. Chavous came home on a groundout. Mackenzie Spadea followed with a run-scoring double to right-center; she later scored on an error. Abigail Baldwin, who reached on the error, would come home on a wild pitch, and Cushing drove Emma Dodds home with her second single.

Six more Red Wolves crossed the plate in the fourth. Cushing had the big blow, a two-out double. She would score on a wild pitch.

Chavous had as much success in the pitching circle as at the plate. After Penrod’s leadoff double, she allowed just one more hit, a double to Ciara Trigg in the fourth. She struck out four and did not walk a batter in five innings.

The Auks fell to 3-4. They remain home to face St. Mark’s on Friday at 4 p.m.

Conrad won its third straight to even its record at 4-4. The Red Wolves stay on the road to meet William Penn on Monday at 3:45 p.m.