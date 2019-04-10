Mike Dellose bashes slam, Jack Nielsen tosses complete game in Archmere win

CLAYMONT – The first two-plus innings of baseball between Archmere and Conrad were on April 9 were scoreless. Mike Dellose changed that with one mighty swing of his bat.

Dellose, a lefty, cleared the bases with a no-doubt-about-it grand slam in the bottom of the third to get the Auks started in their 13-3 win over the Red Wolves in six innings in Diamond State Athletic Conference play. The blast flew way over the temporary fence in right field, easily cleared the driveway to the Patio, and landed past the bottom of the hill on the other side of the driveway. It took one bounce and rolled into center field of the softball field.

That gave the Auks a 4-0 lead, but the Red Wolves would answer with three runs of their own off Archmere pitcher Jack Nielsen in the fourth. Kyle Walker and Michael Spadea each had run-scoring hits, and another came home on a wild pitch.

The Auks scored six more in the fourth, and they reached the 10-run rule with a final run in the sixth. Dellose finished with five RBI, and Anthony Mallamaci had three hits and scored three times. Brady Dalton had a run-scoring double and scored twice.

Nielsen threw an 89-pitch complete game to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Auks are now 4-3 and travel to Newark on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. first pitch.

Tyler Reinert took the loss for the Red Wolves, who fell to 2-4. They look to end a two-game slide on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at William Penn.