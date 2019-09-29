Andrew Rosenbaum’s hat trick leads Archmere soccer past Saint Mark’s

CLAYMONT — Andrew Rosebaum scored three second-half goals to lead second -ranked Archmere past fifth-ranked Saint Mark’s, 3-0, on Sept. 28.

The Auks controlled play in the first half but only had one quality scoring chance, Spartans goalkeeper Sean Lenderman made a diving stop on a Brian Burns shot. The Auks had two corner kicks in the first half while the Spartans didn’t have any.

The Spartans got their only corner kick of the game in the 50th minute, and the Auks countered. Rosenbaum collected the ball in their own box and sent a deep pass to Burns streaking down the right sideline. Rosenbaum hustled down the field and deposited the Burns center into the back right corner of the net. The goal came in the 51st minute and the Auks would keep up the pressure.

Lenderman made three good saves in a three-minute span to keep the Spartans down just one goal as the match reached its 60th minute. The Auks would strike in the 63rd minute as Rosebaum buried a penalty kick past the diving Lenderman to make it 2-0.

Archmere kept up the pressure, and they made that count in the 68th. Rosenbaum took a pass from Ben Meredith and buried it into the top right corner for a 3-0 lead.

The Auks outshot the Spartans, 13-4, while having five corner kicks. They improved to 8-0 and host Caravel on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The Spartans (5-2) host St .Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon at 3:45, but Saint Mark’s will be the road team.