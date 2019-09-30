Entering second month of season, a few big games await girls teams

The first week of October is not the busiest on the girls’ sports schedule, but there are some big matchups awaiting the Catholic schools. One of those involves neighborhood rivals involving volleyball powers.

Field hockey

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m. The Sabres travel to Westover, Md., to meet Holly Grove, which defeated conference rival Ss. Peter and Paul, 2-0, just last Monday. The Sabres and Eagles are battling for supremacy in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference.

Tuesday

Ursuline (3-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School. The Vikings begin a tough week with a rematch against Ursuline. The Raiders took a 4-0 victory in the season opener, but St. Elizabeth has reeled off five straight victories.

Wednesday

Delaware Military (1-5) at Archmere (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-3) vs. Padua (5-2), 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field

St. Thomas More (0-7) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (4-4) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Concord (5-2), 3:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Tower Hill (3-2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Caravel (5-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Tatnall (3-3) at Padua (6-1), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (7-0) at Delaware Military (3-5), 6:15 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (3-4) at St. Elizabeth (3-4), 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More (2-3) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

Archmere (5-2) at Tower Hill (3-4), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline (5-2) at Padua, 7:15 p.m. Find a seat early, grab some popcorn and watch these two rivals get to spiking. The Raiders and Pandas split two regular-season matches last year, with each team winning on the road, and the Raiders nipped Padua in the state consolation match. Expect big hitting, solid digging and a lot of noise.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Delmarva Christian (8-1), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (1-7), 5:30 p.m.

Delaware Military at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Auks host Diamond State foe Delaware Military in their second match of the week. Last year, the teams needed four sets to decide a winner, which was one faster than 2017, when they went five.

Soccer

Thursday

Salisbury at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-2), 4 p.m.