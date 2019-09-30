Entering second month of season, a few big games await girls teams

The first week of October is not the busiest on the girls’ sports schedule, but there are some big matchups awaiting the Catholic schools. One of those involves neighborhood rivals involving volleyball powers.
Field hockey
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m. The Sabres travel to Westover, Md., to meet Holly Grove, which defeated conference rival Ss. Peter and Paul, 2-0, just last Monday. The Sabres and Eagles are battling for supremacy in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference.
Tuesday
Ursuline (3-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (5-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School. The Vikings begin a tough week with a rematch against Ursuline. The Raiders took a 4-0 victory in the season opener, but St. Elizabeth has reeled off five straight victories.
Wednesday
Delaware Military (1-5) at Archmere (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (4-3) vs. Padua (5-2), 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field
St. Thomas More (0-7) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.
Delmarva Christian (4-4) at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Concord (5-2), 3:30 p.m.
Ursuline at Tower Hill (3-2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Friday
Caravel (5-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Tatnall (3-3) at Padua (6-1), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Saint Mark’s (7-0) at Delaware Military (3-5), 6:15 p.m.
Cape Henlopen (3-4) at St. Elizabeth (3-4), 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Thomas More (2-3) at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.
Archmere (5-2) at Tower Hill (3-4), 5:15 p.m.
Ursuline (5-2) at Padua, 7:15 p.m. Find a seat early, grab some popcorn and watch these two rivals get to spiking. The Raiders and Pandas split two regular-season matches last year, with each team winning on the road, and the Raiders nipped Padua in the state consolation match. Expect big hitting, solid digging and a lot of noise.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Thomas More at Delmarva Christian (8-1), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (1-7), 5:30 p.m.
Delaware Military at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Auks host Diamond State foe Delaware Military in their second match of the week. Last year, the teams needed four sets to decide a winner, which was one faster than 2017, when they went five.
Thursday
Salisbury at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-2), 4 p.m.