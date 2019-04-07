Anna Garcia scores twice to lead Archmere soccer past Friends

ALAPOCAS — Sophomore Anna Garcia scored two goals to lead Archmere past Wilmington Friend, 4-1, in girls soccer on April 6.

The Auks, ranked third in Division II according to 302Sports.com, controlled the game early. They got three quality shots from Melina Reilly and Garcia, but they were stopped by Quakers goalkeeper Lucy Taylor. The Quakers got their first shot on a 40-yard free kick by eighth-grader Jocelyn Nathan, but Auks keeper Abigail Jones made a great save.

The Auks picked up a couple more good shots in the 20th and 22nd minutes, but again Taylor had an answer. Archmere finally snuck one by Taylor in the 32nd minute as Karena Wursthorn scored to give the Auks a 1-0 lead. The Auks kept up the pressure, and Garcia scored her first goal as she drilled a 25-footer past Taylor for 2-0 lead at the 35-minute mark.

The Auks took the two goal lead into the half and had some more quality chances early in the second half. Taylor made a great save on Garcia in the 48th minute, but Garcia would strike two minutes later on a 15-foot blast past the diving Taylor. Garcia almost completed the hat trick in the 61st minute on a point-blank shot but Taylor got in the way.

The young Quakers team got some pressure, and in the 69th minute eighth-grader Reagan Brady beat Jones to cut it to 3-1. Then, in the 72nd, Brady ripped a 25-yard shot past a diving Jones, but it glanced off the post and stayed out. Nicole Witherell put the game away for he Auks in the 79th minute off a great feed from Reilly.

The Auks improved to 5-0 and travel to Red Lion on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. start. The Quakers (0-4) got 14 saves from Taylor. They host Tatnall on Thursday at 4 p.m.