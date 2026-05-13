Archmere Academy baseball picks up shutout win over St. Elizabeth High School: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The Archmere baseball team scored a run in each of the first four innings, and the Auks received an outstanding pitching performance from Kevin Fox in a 4-0 win over St. Elizabeth on May 10. It was the Auks’ fourth straight win.

Vikings starting pitcher Chase Consalo was solid, but Archmere was able to put some runs on the board. The Auks manufactured a run in the first without a hit. Shane Harding walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Luke Kenney. The added another in the second, again without a hit. Nick Schwartz walked with one out, and two stole bases got him to third. Michael Fabris walked, and when he took off for second and drew a throw, Schwartz came home on a delayed steal.

Kenney figured into the Auks’ third run, which came in the third. He tripled to deep center field to open the inning, then scored on a single by Fox. Finally, in the fourth, Schwartz tripled to right center and eventually scored on another sacrifice fly, this one from Harding.

Meanwhile, Fox was dealing on the mound. Two Vikings reached base with one out in the third, but Fox got out of the inning with consecutive strikeouts. St. Elizabeth managed just two hits, only one of which reached the outfield. Right fielder Kenney helped Fox out with a running catch of a sinking fly ball to left in the second inning.

Kenney had a triple, scored a run and knocked in another, and Harding scored and also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Archmere (10-5) hosts Sanford on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Consalo allowed just three hits on the afternoon in a complete-game effort. Zach Tolvaisa (St. Elizabeth Parish) and Jayden Gonzalez-McNulty (St. Elizabeth Parish) had St. Elizabeth’s hits. The Vikings (4-10) visit McKean on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.