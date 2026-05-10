Newark Charter High School edges Archmere Academy in girls soccer: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Newark Charter got two goals from Alanna Rhodes to overcome an early deficit, and they held up in the Patriots’ 2-1 win at Archmere on May 8 at Coaches Field. The Patriots will clinch the Diamond State Athletic Conference championship with a win in one of their final two games.

Archmere was in control for much of this game, pressing the Newark Charter defense and generating a majority of the opportunities. The Auks had a corner kick in the second minute – that was headed wide – and they were offsides on a free kick in the seventh from 30 yards out. They earned one more corner before getting the first goal of the contest.

After that corner was cleared by the Patriots, Archmere regained possession. Allison Perpiglia caught up to a long through ball and went one on one with Patriots goalkeeper Regina Miller. Perpiglia found open space to Miller’s right, giving the Auks a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Rhodes got the equalizer with about 10 minutes remaining in the half. Newark Charter had turned up the pressure a few minutes earlier, forcing Auks keeper Lucy Fiacco to make one stop, then another on a free kick. On the goal, Rhodes took possession near midfield, dribbled in a bit and sent a long shot through some traffic. The ball hit the left side of the net.

Just a few minutes later, Rhodes struck again. This time, the Patriots moved up the field after an Archmere corner. Rhodes, from about 25 yards out, looped a shot over everyone toward the far post, and the ball bounced in.

The Auks had a few chances to tie in the second half. Miller made a superb leg save in the 48th minute, and Archmere missed a few shots high or just wide. Miller stopped Perpiglia in the 74th minute, and a final chance by the Auks was just wide right in stoppage time.

Final statistics were not available. Newark Charter (7-4-1) is home on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. against Delaware Military. Archmere (7-5) hosts Padua on May 11 at 3 p.m. and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. against Wilmington Friends, also at home.

Photos by Mike Lang.