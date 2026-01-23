Archmere Academy turns to its defense in girls basketball win at Concord High School: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — When a basketball team’s shots aren’t falling, defense becomes that much more important. Archmere’s girls team managed just 11 points combined in the second and third quarters of its game at Concord on Jan. 22, but the Auks were firm on the defensive end and went on to a 37-26 win over the Raiders.

Concord, one of the top teams in Blue Hen Conference Flight B, used its own pressure defense to cause a few early turnovers, and they converted them into a 5-0 lead. Anaya Mungin got the Auks on the board with a three-point shot with 5:25 to go in the first, and that seemed to ignite the Archmere offense. Sara Boyer (St. John the Beloved Parish) and Bridget Malloy (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) each had six points in the first, and the Auks held Concord to just two free throws after the quick start.

Neither team could generate anything offensively in the second. The defenses were playing well. Archmere was held to a layup by Ellie DeLuca, and Concord had a field goal from Amira Green and a free throw.

The shooting woes continued after halftime. The Auks found some success by passing inside to DeLuca, who had the first six points of the half on two layups and a pair of free throws. Archmere limited the Raiders to one shot on most possessions, and the Auks added several blocked shots and steals. The Auks took an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Two Malloy free throws extended the lead to 13, but back-to-back field goals from the Raiders prompted an Archmere timeout. They got the lead back to 11 on a transition layup by Malloy, and that’s how it finished.

Malloy led the Auks with 13 points, and she added eight rebounds. DeLuca had 10 points and nine rebounds. Boyer had eight, and Mungin six. Archmere (7-3) is at Delaware Military on Jan. 27 at 5:15 p.m.

For the Raiders, Angelena Gabrysh finished with 10 points, while Green had nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Concord fell to 10-3; the Raiders are at St. Georges on Jan. 27 at 5:15 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.