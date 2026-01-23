Faith and Charity contributors join Bishop Koenig for prayer service in Dover, first of four ‘Circle of Honor’ gatherings

More than 75 members of the Circle of Honor gathered Jan. 22 at Holy Cross Parish in Dover for the first of four donor appreciation events celebrating the success of the 2025 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal, and the launch of the 2026 Faith and Charity Catholic Appeal.

2026 is a landmark year marking the appeal’s 50th anniversary.

The Circle of Honor recognizes donors whose generosity sustains more than 40 ministries and programs across the Diocese of Wilmington.

The evening began with a prayer service led by Bishop William Koenig, featuring a candle-lighting ceremony in which representatives from each ministry offered prayer intentions, symbolizing the light and impact of the work throughout the diocese.

Following the service, guests enjoyed fellowship and a reception with the bishop. Donors participated in a reflective prayer activity, writing intentions on stones to be exchanged and carried home as a reminder of shared faith, community, and mutual prayer.

“This gathering beautifully reflects our theme, Many Hands, One Mission: A 50-Year Legacy,” Bishop Koenig said, emphasizing unity, gratitude, and shared responsibility.

“When we come together in faith and generosity,” said Sheila McGirl, diocese director of development, “we strengthen our community and make extraordinary things happen for the Church of Wilmington.”