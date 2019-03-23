Archmere baseball pounds seven extra-base hits in shutout win

ASTON, Pa. — Archmere collected 11 hits, seven for extra bases, and Jack Nielsen and Dan Storm combined to allow just three hits as the Auks defeated First State Military, 14-0, in five innings on March 22. It was the season opener for the Diamond State Athletic Conference foes and the only baseball game in the state not to fall victim to rainy weather.

The game was moved from Claymont to the turf fields at the Maple Zone Sports Complex a few miles away near Aston, Pa. The Auks wasted no time putting their offense to work.

The first six batters reached base in the bottom of the first, and four would score. Mike Mallamaci took second on a two-base error to lead off, and his older brother Anthony singled him home. Mike Dellose walked, and he advanced to second a few pitches later on an error on the pitcher, which would allow Anthony Mallamaci to score. Tommy Alexander and Nielsen also walked to load the bases. Jake Fallers singled home one run, and Edwin Mousley picked up a run batted in when he was hit in the back by a pitch.

Alexander singled in the second to bring home Dellose, who reached on an error and stole second. With two outs, Fallers doubled to deep right-centerfield to score Alexander.

The Auks put the game further out of reach in their half of the third. Mousley opened with a triple to the leftfield corner and scored on a safety squeeze from Eric Risnychok. Alexander picked up another run-scoring single, and Fallers drove in two more with a triple, leaving him just a home run short of the cycle.

Dellose added a home run in the fourth.

On the mound, Nielsen pitched four innings, with both of the hits he allowed coming in the fourth. He struck out seven, including five of the first six batters he faced. Nielsen had a scary moment in the second inning when his turf shoes gave way during a pitch as rain fell. He was OK, changed into cleats, and there were no further issues.

Nielsen picked up the win for the Auks (1-0), who are home on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. against Concord. Tyler Jenkins started and took the loss for the Bulldogs (0-1). They are back on the diamond tomorrow against Newark Charter at 2 p.m.Leroy Hill Park.