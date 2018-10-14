Archmere erupts for six second-half goals for field hockey win

CLAYMONT – Neither Archmere nor Red Lion could find the back of the net during the first half of their Diamond State Athletic Conference field hockey game on Oct. 13, but scoring certainly was not a problem after intermission. The Auks scored six times on their way to a 6-1 win on homecoming weekend in Claymont.

The win was the second of four parts of a successful homecoming for Auks athletics. Archmere’s volleyball team defeated Delaware Military Academy on Friday night, and the soccer and football teams both tasted victory on Saturday afternoon.

Grace Lairdeson got things rolling for the Auks just under five minutes into the second half. Julianna Thompson equalized for the Lions five minutes later off the assist from Kaitlynn Kline. It was all Auks after that.

Lauren Ross scored the next two goals, the first from Caroline Donovan and the second from Riley DeBaecke. Elise Angiullo got in on the scoring action with 8:09 remaining in the game, with DeBaecke picking up her second assist. Meghan Reilly scored at the 3:26 mark, and Ross earned the hat trick with 2:21 on the clock.

Each team had eight penalty corners. The Auks won for the fourth time in their last five games to even their record at 5-5. They play again on Tuesday at home at 3:45 p.m. against MOT Charter.

Red Lion fell to 6-3. They meet Delaware Military Academy on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club.