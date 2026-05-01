Ursuline Academy soccer keeps rolling in shutout of Wilmington Christian School: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline spent most of the afternoon in the offensive end, powering its way to a 3-0 girls soccer win over Wilmington Christian on April 30 at Serviam Field. It was the Raiders’ fourth consecutive win.

After an early push by the Warriors, Ursuline took the momentum and did not let up. They were kept off the scoreboard for much of the first half by some good Wilmington Christian defense and the play of Warriors goalkeeper Leah Matthews. Calee Burns came up with a steal in the 15th minute but was stopped by Matthews at close range, then sent a follow-up shot over the net. Matthews kept the Raiders off the board a few minutes later with a diving stop.

Grace Ryan sent a deflected shot off the crossbar in the 26th, resulting in the Raiders’ second corner kick of the afternoon. That wasn’t successful, but two minutes later, Ursuline broke through. Zoe Carberry had the ball about 40 yards from the net and sent the ball to Burns, who immediately sent a return pass to Carberry. Her rising shot found the upper left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Ursuline kept the pressure on as the second half opened, looking for some insurance. Carberry got her second goal in the 43rd minute, sending a left-footed shot to the far post.

The Raiders added to their shot and corner kick totals as the half progressed, but the Warriors held tight. Matthews made another spectacular save, knocking a Raiders shot over the net with a one-handed leaping stop. Burns wrapped up the scoring in the 57th, finally solving the keeper.

Ursuline improved to 8-2-1 and plays again on May 8 at home against Brandywine. Wilmington Christian (3-4-1) visits Tower Hill on May 5 at 4 p.m.

Photos by Mike Lang.