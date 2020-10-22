Archmere soccer begins defense of state championship with big win at Red Lion

RED LION — Archmere’s soccer team picked up right where it left off after winning last season’s Division II state championship when it traveled to Red Lion Christian Academy on Oct. 21. The Auks showed they are still a team to be reckoned with in an 8-0 win over the Lions.

The veteran Auks got two goals each from seniors Sam Gattuso and Joseph Iacono, and four other players also found the net. Archmere overwhelmed the younger Lions, holding them without a shot while sending 24 of their own on net.

Gattsuo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, blasting a turnaround shot past Red Lion keeper Aiden Tabor. Prior to that, the Auks fired two shots over the net, and Tabor came up with a huge right-hand save to keep the game scoreless. Gattuso struck again in the 19th, sending the ball into the net from the keeper’s right.

The Auks would add two more before halftime. Carlos Rodriguez took a crossing pass from James Vail and nailed it high, and Weston Gansler converted a one-timer in the 33rd minute.

Archmere would score another four times in the second. The first two came on headers, one each from Adam Linton and Christian Iacono before Joseph Iacono connected twice in three minutes.

In addition to their shot advantage, the Auks had 10 corner kicks to none for the Lions. Archmere is 1-0 and will play its home opener on Saturday against Caravel. Game time is 11 a.m., but no spectators will be allowed.

Red Lion (0-2) visits Wilmington Christian at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

