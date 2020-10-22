Five first-half goals stand up for Caravel field hockey in win over Ursuline

BEAR — Caravel wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in Wednesday night’s field hockey game against Ursuline. Gabriella Marte scored just 26 seconds in as the Buccaneers shut out the Raiders, 5-0.

The Bucs were off and running all night on the turf at Bob Peoples Stadium. They picked off an Ursuline pass in the opening seconds and pressed ahead. Hannah McLamb sent a ball from the left side into the circle, and Marte appeared to redirect it with a backhand swipe for the 1-0 lead.

An Ursuline pass that went out of bounds set up the next tally. After the restart, Caravel got the ball to the front of the cage, and after one shot was rejected, McLamb was there to poke home the rebound. Madelynne Dalton was credited with the assist.

Another quick restart in the second quarter resulted in the third Bucs goal. The hosts rushed to get the ball back in play after it hit the foot of a Raider, and Dalton took advantage for the first of her two goals. She would score her team’s next goal after a length-of-the-field rush, and Marte closed out the scoring after Caravel stole a Raiders pass.

Buccanners goalkeepers Lexi Boettcher and Addison Van Rensler were tested three times but allowed nothing to get behind them. Ursuline’s best chance came with 1:15 left in the first quarter, but Boettcher turned it away with a kick save.

Samantha Hurd played the second half in goal for the Raiders and made 15 saves. Ursuline (1-1) playes its first home game of the season on Friday against rival Padua. Game time is 3:45 p.m.

Caravel (1-0) travels to Lewes on Saturday for a 12:45 p.m. tussle with defending Division I state champion Cape Henlopen.

All photos by Mike Lang.