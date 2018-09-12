Archmere soccer controls play in 3-0 win over St. Elizabeth

CLAYMONT – Heavy rain forced Monday’s boys soccer game between St. Elizabeth and Archmere to be played at Archmere, where the Auks had the distinction of being the visiting team on their own campus. Not only that, but the site was one of the turf fields, whereas Archmere usually prefers its grass surface at the other end of campus.

None of that mattered, however, as Archmere took control early and went on to a 3-0 win. Will Schatzman scored twice, while Andrew Rosenbaum assisted on all three goals.

The Auks controlled possession throughout the afternoon, but they were unable to convert chances until late in the first half. A few shots went wide or high, and a crossing pass from Vincent Begatto in the 20th minute rolled through the crease without being touched. The Vikings’ defense, which was tested all day, performed well under the constant pressure, and goalkeeper Ethan Downs did his part to keep St. Elizabeth close, including a diving stop on a Schatzman blast in the 23rd.

Archmere finally broke through in the 35th minute. A shot by Rosenbaum was blocked in front by a Vikings defender, and the ball rolled to the right side of the crease. Schatzman was there, and he was able to put the ball top shelf before falling to the turf.

Begatto picked up the second Auks goal in the 47th minute. His shot was high and snuck through the gloves of Downs. The final marker came off a set piece. Rosenbaum, taking a free kick near the end line to the right of Downs, sent the ball into the box, and Schatzman was on the other end to deposit it into the top of the net.

Archmere finished with 14 shots and 10 corner kicks as the team evened its record at 1-1. The Auks are on the lower turf field again this Saturday, but they will be the home team against Delaware Military Academy in a 10:30 a.m. start.

The Vikings (0-1) had two corners and one shot. They take to the road on Thursday night to meet Caravel at 7:15 p.m.