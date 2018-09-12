‘Peace in the Park’ set for Saturday in Salisbury

Faith communities and various organizations are scheduled to gather Saturday for “Peace in the Park” at Salisbury City Park.

Weather-permitting, the annual observance of the United Nations’ World Peace Day will feature music and dance, a drumming circle, children’s activities and art show, and signs with quotes related to peace along park trails in what is called a Peace Walk.

St. Francis de Sales Parish is among the various Christian churches expected to participate, along with the local Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and Buddhist communities. Several community-based organizations, including the Salisbury Police Department, also will participate.

“It features an eclectic mix of lie music, readings, dance performances and face-painting,” said Mike Hooks, St. Francis parishioner who is on the Peace in the Park board.

But mostly, he said, it is a means for people of different beliefs and cultures to simply come together in a setting that respects and welcomes one another in a way that respects the other’s beliefs and culture.

“The political climate today is so combative [that] it is good to set aside a day to talk about the concept of peace,” Hooks said. “To me, it goes back to (India’s Mahatma) Ghandi and the civil rights movement of the 1960s, saying there’s enough violence in the world today; let’s find another way.”

The UN World Day of Peace is officially Sept. 21, but the Salisbury group decided to celebrate it on a Saturday to allow more people to participate.