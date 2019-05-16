Archmere, St. Thomas More and Salesianum competing for boys tennis title

Several athletes from Catholic high schools will be competing in the Delaware high school state boys tennis championships, which open on Saturday and are scheduled to conclude on May 22.

There are five events: first, second and third singles, and first and second doubles. The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association seeds the top eight for each event. Some players receive byes into the second round depending on the number of entrants into each championship.

Archmere’s Wyeth Anzilotti is the fifth seed in first singles. He has a bye and will meet the winner of Matt Sadusky of St. Thomas More vs. Charles Anyanwu of Dover in the second round. Evan Stosic of Salesianum meets Zachary Madiera of Appoquinimink in the first round.

In second singles, Jerry Enverso of Archmere is the fifth seed. He received a bye and will battle Kendall Chin of Middletown in the second round. Salesianum’s Jordan Wham also received a bye; he will face top-seeded Seth Friedlander of Tatnall in the second round. Vincent Dong of St. Thomas More also made the field. He will face Brandywine’s Henry Buchanan in the first round. Both the first and second singles will take place at Caesar Rodney High School starting at 9 a.m.

Nick Relova at St. Thomas More will play Jakob Middlebrooks of Wilmington Friends in third singles’ first-round play. Ben Wei of Archmere has a bye, and he will take on Eli Gertler of Concord in the second round. Will Humphrey of Salesianum also received a first-round bye; his second-round opponent is the second seed, Garrett Wrede of Caesar Rodney. These matches will take place at Dover High School at 9 a.m.

The sixth seed in first doubles is Lewis MacMillan and Daniel Zhu of Archmere. They face Matthew Milan and Matthew Kobchenko of Dover in the second round. Christian Randazzo and Louis Pfingsten of St. Thomas More meet Ryan Woodruff and Samori Coles of Brandywine, and Benjamin Green and Liam BeVard of Salesianum face Benjamin Hickman and Evin Fruehauf of Lake Forest. Both of those matches are in the first round.

In second doubles, Ethan Carman and Parker Vakhili of Archmere are the sixth seed. Their first opponents are Anthony Baker and Kyle Gomez of Smyrna in the second round. John Kane and Patrick Deely of Salesianum have a second-round match with Bruce Lanoue and Christian Cote of Polytech. Both first and second doubles will be held at Smyrna High School starting at 9 a.m.

The quarterfinals for all events will be Monday at 3:30 p.m. First and second singles competition will be at Caesar Rodney, with third singles at Dover. The doubles matches are set for Smyrna. The semifinals are Tuesday at St. Andrew’s at 2:30 p.m., and the finals are also at St. Andrew’s on Wednesday beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Boys Draw 2019 final