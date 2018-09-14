Archmere takes field hockey win with four unanswered goals

CLAYMONT – Archmere fell behind Delaware Military Academy early in the teams’ field hockey matchup on Sept. 13, but the Auks rebounded nicely and earned a 4-1 win going away. It was the first Diamond State Athletic Conference game for both squads.

With the Archmere volleyball team cheering them on from the sidelines, the Auks got off to a slow start against the Seahawks. DMA picked up a penalty corner 10 minutes into the contest, but that ended without a shot. Still, the Seahawks kept the Auks on their heels for most of the first 15 minutes.

The teams took a break during a timeout at the midway point, and the Seahawks once again took possession upon the resumption of play. This time, Alexandra Esterling took matters into her own hands, blasting a shot from the edge of the scoring circle into the cage at the 14:30 mark.

The Auks’ started winning the possession battle, but they were unable to equalize until five minutes remained in the first half. Lauren Ross redirected a crossing pass from Grace Lairdeson into the net to put the Auks on the board. Archmere had two penalty corners in the final 1:18, including one with no time left on the clock, but they could not capitalize.

The second half was a different story, as the Auks came out of the break with more purpose. They earned a penalty corner less than a minute into play and kept the pressure on throughout the half. It paid off at the 23:17 mark. Off another penalty corner, a shot deflected off the stick of Lairdeson into the cage to put the Auks up a goal.

The third Archmere tally also came off a corner. This time, Meghan Reilly inbounded the ball to a teammate who found Caroline Donovan. Her high shot eluded the sticks of the Seahawks’ defenders and hit the twine with 17:32 to go. Riley DeBaecke closed out the scoring when she chased down a loose ball in the circle, dribbled around the approaching keeper and sent it in at the 11:15 mark.

Final statistics were not available late Thursday night, but Archmere had an unofficial advantage of 14-4 on penalty corners. The Auks evened their record at 1-1; they return to action Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. when Wilmington Charter visits.

Delaware Military Academy fell to 0-2. The Seahawks open a five-game homestand on Monday at 4 p.m., hosting Hodgson at Kirkwood Soccer Club.