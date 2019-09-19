Archmere volleyball sweeps Friends, remains undefeated

CLAYMONT – Archmere’s volleyball team remained undefeated after a 3-0 win over Wilmington Friends on Sept. 18 at Moglia Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-19, 25-14 and 25-21.

Archmere built an early seven-point lead in the first set, but the Quakers used good defense to stick close. The Auks, however, got consecutive aces from Julia Kochie and some timely spikes as they took the first set. A large, raucous student section watched the Auks win the second set handily before a much closer set also went to the home team.

Kochie paced the Auks with 13 kills, four aces and 10 digs. Lauren Edmiston had seven kills. Madeline Fisher had six aces, while Madeline Fisher added five. Archmere (4-0) returns to the court Saturday morning at 11:30 against visiting Red Lion.

Final statistics were not available for Friends. The Quakers (1-4) host Ursuline on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.