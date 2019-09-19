Saint Mark’s gets goals from nine players in field hockey shutout

PIKE CREEK – Saint Mark’s scored eight times in the first half on the way to a 13-0 shutout in nonconference field hockey on Sept. 18 at Dickinson.

The Spartans were in control all afternoon. Four Spartans scored twice each: Lindsay Sawyer, Leah Pala, Ciera Fowler and Ellie Cummings. Five others added a single goal: Lauren Pala, April Elliott, Riley Fleetwood, Lily Fish and Elizabeth Eberwein.

During the game, the Spartans received encouragement from their cross country teams, which ran over to Dickinson from nearby Saint Mark’s.

Saint Mark’s improved to 3-1 and plays next on Friday at home vs. Christiana at 4 p.m. Dickinson (2-2) is off until next Wednesday, when they travel to Newark for a 5:15 p.m. start.